Australia Extradites 2 Wanted In Text Subscription Scheme

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- Australia has turned over a pair of men that U.S. authorities say were two of the driving forces behind a $50 million scheme to subscribe people to monthly text message services that they never asked for. Michael Pearse of Australia and Yongchao Liu of China were arraigned in New York federal court Tuesday, more than five years after they were first charged with taking part in the illegal enterprise, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. called the extraditions "a reminder that being out of our sight and out of our reach are two...

