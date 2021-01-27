Uber Drivers Nab Certification On Some Wage Suit Claims

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- California Uber drivers who said the ride-hailing company misclassified them as independent contractors can move forward as a class on certain claims, but not on their minimum wage, overtime and paid sick leave claims, a federal judge ruled. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen agreed to certify a class of nearly 5,000 drivers for Uber Technologies Inc. who said the company failed to reimburse expenses and provide itemized wage statements. But the judge said the drivers' other claims were too individualized, because they had argued that time spent on the Uber app should determine minimum wage, overtime...

