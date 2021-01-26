Ex-FBI Agent Asks Court To Enforce Subpoena Against Trump

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A veteran FBI agent fired allegedly for sending anti-Trump text messages is urging a D.C. federal court to compel the ex-president's campaign to comply with a request for documents in an unfair termination suit against the agency, adding that the organization should also explain why it shouldn't be held in contempt. Former agent Peter Strzok, who sued the FBI in August 2019 for allegedly punishing him for expressing his political opinions, told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a motion Monday that Donald J. Trump for President Inc. has yet to reply to his Dec. 11 subpoena. He said the campaign was...

