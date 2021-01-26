Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-FBI Agent Asks Court To Enforce Subpoena Against Trump

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A veteran FBI agent fired allegedly for sending anti-Trump text messages is urging a D.C. federal court to compel the ex-president's campaign to comply with a request for documents in an unfair termination suit against the agency, adding that the organization should also explain why it shouldn't be held in contempt.

Former agent Peter Strzok, who sued the FBI in August 2019 for allegedly punishing him for expressing his political opinions, told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a motion Monday that Donald J. Trump for President Inc. has yet to reply to his Dec. 11 subpoena. He said the campaign was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!