7th Circ. Tosses Real Estate Co.'s Suit Over Pulled Funding

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said Tuesday that a lower court correctly tossed a real estate developer's claim that an Illinois city violated its constitutional rights when it reversed a decision to give the company $2.5 million to redevelop a dilapidated building. A three-judge panel said the trial court presiding over 145 Fisk LLC's lawsuit was right when it found that the company had failed to state claims against DeKalb, Illinois, City Manager F. William Niklas under its constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection. Fisk sued the city and its manager in April 2019, claiming they unlawfully reversed course...

