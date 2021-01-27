NYC Eatery Cos. Fight Potential Boost In Wage Settlement

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- New York City restaurant operators that reached a settlement to resolve a wage and hour class action have urged a federal judge not to allow a 15% increase if the judgment isn't paid within 90 days, saying the kicker cannot apply because the suit included federal law claims. The memorandum filed Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman to reject provisions the workers wanted tacked onto a $2.5 million settlement struck with companies that run Il Mulino restaurants in New York City to resolve allegations they were improperly paid at the lower wage for tipped employees. In particular, the workers asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS