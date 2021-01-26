CBS Suspends TV Execs After Reports Of Racism, Sexism

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- ViacomCBS confirmed Tuesday that it suspended two high-ranking television executives on the heels of a published report alleging they made belittling remarks that created a hostile environment for women and Black people and thwarted the hiring of Black candidates. In an emailed statement, the company said that CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn and vice president of TV station news David Friend have been placed on administrative leave. The suspensions follow a Los Angeles Times report Sunday that detailed alleged racist and sexist statements by the two white male executives. The company's statement said Dunn and Friend were suspended while a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS