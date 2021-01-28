Two Kline & Specter Partners Start New Litigation Firm In Pa.

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Two high-profile Philadelphia trial lawyers have left established firm Kline & Specter PC and formed their own catastrophic injury litigation practice, they announced this week. Andy Stern and Elizabeth Crawford said Tuesday they are continuing their seven-year working relationship with the launch of Stern & Crawford PC. Stern will be the founding partner and CEO, Crawford will be managing partner, and other members from their former firm's team will fill out some of the positions. Their new venture will litigate catastrophic injury cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including medical malpractice, construction and aviation accidents, and product-related liability. "We have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS