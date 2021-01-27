Harvard Professor In Early Talks To Resolve Criminal Case

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- A Harvard professor charged with lying about his research and funding ties to China is in talks with federal prosecutors about resolving the case, according to a Wednesday court filing. Prosecutors asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler for more time to continue discussions with Charles Lieber before they report back to the court. "The parties have begun preliminary discussion regarding possible resolution of this matter and additional time is needed to complete that discussion," prosecutors said, asking to push a Thursday hearing off for 30 days. The filing did not specify if Lieber is in plea negotiations. Lieber's attorney Marc L....

