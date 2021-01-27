Voice Recognition Tech Co. Broke Ill. Privacy Law, Suit Says

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A software company that provides speech and voice recognition technology to companies like FedEx is accused in an Illinois state court lawsuit of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law by collecting customers' voiceprint biometrics without getting written permission and making required disclosures. Nuance Communications Inc. makes "Interactive Voice Response" software, an automated customer service phone system capable of collecting and analyzing callers' voiceprints to understand their requests and automatically reply with a personalized response, according to the putative class action filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. Named plaintiff Michelle Campana says she interacted with the IVR software when she called FedEx's...

