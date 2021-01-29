Prepare For NY Data Privacy Law To Catch Up To Calif.

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo's recently released 2022 budget includes a proposal for a comprehensive data privacy bill,[1] and with Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the state Legislature for the first time in history, it is likely that New York may soon have a comprehensive data privacy law that rivals the California Consumer Protection Act and the newly enacted California Privacy Rights and Enforcement Act. This focus on data protection is not new in New York — the state recently enacted the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security, or SHIELD, Act, an update to the state data breach notification law, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS