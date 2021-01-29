Lighting Co. Tells 11th Circ. Investor Class Can't Be Certified

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A lighting company is seeking to have the Eleventh Circuit undo certification of a class of investors alleging it misled them about its financial health, arguing there aren't enough common facts left in the case tying together the class after a judge dismissed the bulk of the claims. Acuity Brands Inc. said in a brief filed Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen erred in his interpretation of a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Comcast v. Berhend, which holds class certification is inappropriate in an antitrust case if the plaintiff fails to connect shareholder losses to the allegations in...

