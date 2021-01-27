Chancery Keeps Suit Over $30B CBS-Viacom Merger Alive

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court kept a stockholder challenge to CBS Corp.'s $30 billion acquisition of Viacom Corp. alive on Wednesday, finding the suit made a sufficient case that CBS' board, CEO and controlling investors pushed through a deal "demonstrably unfair" to minority stockholders under pressure from media mogul Shari Redstone. In a 159-page ruling, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III tossed a stockholder claim that disclosures about the deal were misleading, based on a finding that the claims could not proceed as a class case. But he moved toward trial the remaining counts alleging fiduciary duty breaches, including those focused on...

