Pizza Place With 'Top Chef' Ties Sues Over 'Bar Dough' TM

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Denver restaurant that achieved international renown when its erstwhile top chef appeared on "Top Chef" says that a New York pizzeria is tricking customers by also calling itself "Bar Dough." Culinary Creative LLC, a Colorado company behind a number of high-end Denver-area eateries, filed an injunctive suit in New York federal court Wednesday that accused a Manhattan restaurant, registered as 350 W 46 Cafe LLC, of using the same sobriquet as its pizza place in Denver. After the Bar Dough in Denver opened in October 2015, it "quickly attained international notoriety" when executive chef Carrie Baird competed on the Bravo...

