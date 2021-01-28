NRA Says MDL Designation Is Needed For Litigation Efficiency

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- The National Rifle Association told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday that five lawsuits over the organization's finances should be centralized to create efficiencies in the proceedings currently pending in New York, Texas and Tennessee. NRA attorney Sarah B. Rogers of Brewer Attorneys and Counselors told the panel that lawsuits involving the New York State Attorney General's office, a large NRA donor and a former marketing agency employed by the NRA should be consolidated into a single proceeding since they involved common facts and similar discovery requirements. Rogers said the parties are engaged in contentious litigation that would benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS