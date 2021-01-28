Calif. Privacy Law May Sway Venue For Dickey's Breach Suits

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- The California Consumer Privacy Act could be a big factor in deciding where six cases stemming from a data breach at Dallas-based Dickey's Barbecue Pit should be consolidated, with a federal judge on the panel that's mulling consolidation questioning whether the novel claims justify hearing the disputes in the Golden State. Ross Diczhazy and Wesley Etheridge, the lead plaintiffs in a putative class action in the Southern District of California that accuses Dickey's of failing to prevent cybercriminals from stealing credit card numbers from about 3 million customers, have pushed the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to centralize in the...

