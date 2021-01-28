Cox Wants $1B Music Label Piracy Verdict Paused For Appeal

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Cox Communications is hoping to avoid paying out the $1 billion verdict against it for allowing piracy on its networks, asking a Virginia federal judge to approve a bond for that amount while it appeals to the Fourth Circuit. Should U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady approve the request, he would issue a bond for the amount of the $1 billion verdict, plus roughly $2 million — enough to cover two years of post-judgement interest, according to Cox's Wednesday motion. But the record companies who are set to receive the $1 billion aren't fans of that plan and have "declined to consent...

