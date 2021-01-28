NJ Panel Nixes $930K Atty Fee In Restaurant Lease Row

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court vacated a $930,000 attorney fee awarded to landlords who waged an unsuccessful legal battle against a restaurant tenant over construction issues, reasoning Thursday that safety concerns posed by the property still didn't justify counsel fees for a losing party. A three-judge panel overturned a Union County chancery court's determination that even though there was no contractual basis for attorney fees and the landlords didn't prevail in their claims, a fee award was warranted given the danger posed by faulty wall construction. The judge who awarded the fee cited her "feel for the case." However, "the...

