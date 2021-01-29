Atty Involved In Cay Clubs Ponzi Scheme Suspended 2 Years

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Florida on Thursday issued a two-year suspension to attorney Charles Paul-Thomas Phoenix for his hand in a $300 million Ponzi scheme. Between 2005 and 2007, Phoenix served as the senior vice president and general counsel for Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas, a Florida Keys-based company that the scheme ran through. While he entered a nonprosecution agreement with federal authorities beginning in 2014, he never informed the Florida Bar of the situation, leading to a complaint in 2017. The court affirmed the referee's report on the investigation finding Phoenix guilty of wrongdoing, The justices, however, felt the recommendation...

