Facebook Positions Itself As The Good Guy To Apple's Bad

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- Facebook doubled down Wednesday on its criticism of an impending Apple feature that will let iPhone users opt out of app tracking, castigating the technology giant — "one of our biggest competitors" — for undermining the competition and pushing its own offerings over those of potential competitors like Facebook. Facebook — currently battling antitrust lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general accusing the company of scooping up would-be rivals and using access for app developers as a cudgel for control — has been railing against Apple's new app tracking transparency policy, scheduled to roll out in early spring, which will...

