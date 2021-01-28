3 Firms Look To Lead U. Mich. Sex Assault Litigation

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- The sexual assault accusers of a former University of Michigan sports doctor asked a Michigan federal judge Thursday to appoint three attorneys from The Mike Cox Law Firm PLLC, Wright & Schulte LLC and Grewal Law PLLC to lead the litigation. In a 25-page joint motion, the plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts to appoint the trio to lead the litigation brought by hundreds of individuals who accuse Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who worked for the university between 1968 and 2003 and died in 2008, of sexual assault. The motion notes that there are currently more than 40 attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS