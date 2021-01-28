Bristow Investors Reach $6.25M Deal In Suit Over SEC Filings

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Investors of industrial aviation company Bristow Group Inc. asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to approve a $6.25 million class action settlement to end claims that executives hid deficiencies in the company's financial reporting procedures, ultimately leading to its bankruptcy. Lead plaintiffs Andrew Abernathey, Jay Abernathey, Guy Abernathey and Meridian Investments I LLC asked for preliminary approval of the deal for a settlement class of anyone who bought shares of Bristow stock between Feb. 8, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2019. The nearly $6.3 million cash deal is "an excellent result" and represents 17% of maximum potential damages — estimated by plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS