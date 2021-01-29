Enterprise Denied Again In Bid To Toss BIPA Claims

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has again denied Enterprise's bid to toss an ex-Chicago employee's claims that it breached the state's Biometric Information Privacy Law, finding the rental giant's fears of a December ruling's broad impact on other businesses to be "overwrought." Both Enterprise Leasing Co. of Chicago and its parent company, Enterprise Holdings Inc., had asked the court to reconsider its finding that kept alive former employee Dawon Wordlaw's proposed class action that accused the companies of violating the biometric privacy law with its fingerprint timekeeping system, citing potential "wide-reaching" impacts on companies subject to similar lawsuits. But on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah...

