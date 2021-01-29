Nabriva Gets Initial Nod For $3M Investor Settlement

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:07 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge gave an initial nod to a $3 million settlement that would end investor claims that biopharmaceutical company Nabriva Therapeutics PLC and four of its executives misrepresented the company's prospects for getting federal approval for a new antibiotic. In the Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero granted preliminary approval to a settlement deal, finding that the proposed settlement is "sufficiently fair, reasonable, and adequate, and that there is sufficient likelihood" he'll be able to grant final approval after members of the settlement class have been notified of the pending agreement. In the order, Judge Marrero also appointed...

