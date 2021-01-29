Calif. Court Shreds Census Bureau Over Discovery Delay

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge panel isn't hiding its frustration with the U.S. Census Bureau, saying the agency failed to provide a "shred of evidence" to support claims that it complied with a discovery order in a suit challenging the bureau's shortened 2020 census timeline. The three-judge panel admonished the bureau in an order in California federal court Thursday, finding it has yet to provide discovery that was due in mid-December, including summary reports on census data collection and processing and declarations from Census Bureau workers tasked with compiling the reports. The Census Bureau went so far as to insult the court's intelligence,...

