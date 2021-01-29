Tribal Co. Says Atty-Judge Name Mix-Up Led To $12M Default

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- An Oglala Sioux Nation-owned company has asked a South Carolina federal judge to undo an almost $12 million default judgment in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit connected with a tribal bond fraud, saying the company didn't oppose the claims after its leaders mistook a plaintiff's attorney for a federal judge with the same last name. The Wakpamni Lake Community Corp., which is owned by the Wakpamni Lake Community of the federally recognized Oglala Sioux Tribe, urged the court in a motion Thursday to vacate a January 2020 judgment that the company owed Michelin Retirement Plan $11.7 million for its alleged...

