Google Dodges Edible Arrangements' Search Ad IP Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Google did not violate Edible Arrangements' intellectual property rights by selling advertising slots on search results pages linked to the company's trade name, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Friday, affirming a trial court's dismissal of a suit against the tech giant. The state appellate court also held that Google had no obligation to share profits from its advertisement sales linked to searches for Edible Arrangements, a business that sells fruit baskets and other gifts. Edible IP LLC, which owns all intellectual property associated with the Atlanta-based business, appealed a trial court's dismissal of its theft, conversion, money had and received,...

