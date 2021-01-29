Gaming Giant Kept 'Head In Sand' On Infringement, Jury Hears

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- A video game controller maker closed its patent trial against Valve Corp. on Friday with a declaration that Valve casually ignored multiple warnings and forged ahead with a $100 million infringing controller, while Valve said its foe was twisting the bounds of the patent. In closing arguments in the nation's first remote patent jury trial, Ironburg Inventions Ltd. — the IP-holding arm of controller maker SCUF — told an eight-member jury that Valve infringed a patent covering rear-side controls, and did so willfully. After a 2014 cease-and-desist letter by Ironburg that led to phone conversations, the online game platform's general counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS