Former Mexico Tim Hortons Operator CEO Ducks Arbitration

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- The CEO of a corporation that formerly owned and operated Tim Hortons franchises in Mexico dodged a pending arbitration Friday over a soured share purchase deal, successfully arguing in New York State court that he never agreed to arbitration. MBG Espresso Holdings had initiated arbitration against Mexico Tim Hortons operator THMF México SAPI de CV in November, since the operator allegedly did not buy back MBG's shares after their partnership ended, per their agreement. THMF then filed a counterclaim against Mauricio Javier Barrera Garza, the MBG majority owner and CEO, but since he was not listed in the share agreement, Barrera filed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS