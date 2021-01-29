Ex-El Salvador Soccer Prez Extradited To US In FIFA Case

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A former head of the Salvadoran soccer federation pled not guilty to a charge of racketeering conspiracy that stems from the FIFA corruption case in Brooklyn federal court Friday, hours after he was extradited to the U.S. after being wanted for over half a decade. Reynaldo Vasquez, who served as president of Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol, or FESFUT, pled not guilty to racketeering conspiracy during an arraignment held remotely before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in the Eastern District of New York. Vasquez was first named in a December 2015 superseding indictment and is one of dozens of individuals, mostly soccer...

