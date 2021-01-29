Singaporean Avnet Unit To Pay $3.2M Fine For Export Scheme

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Singaporean unit of Arizona-based electronics distributor Avnet Inc. has agreed to pay $3.2 million to end claims it illegally exported power amplifiers to China, a scheme at the center of a newly public criminal indictment against one of its former employees, federal prosecutors said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that Singapore-based Avnet Asia Pte. Ltd. has accepted responsibility for two former employees' falsification of records to conceal that power amplifiers and other U.S. goods subject to export restrictions were ultimately destined for mainland China and Iran, not Hong Kong or Singapore....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS