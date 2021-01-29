Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Debevoise, Sidley

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, benefits company Alight Solutions inks a $7.3 billion merger, MassMutual buys Great American Life for $3.5 billion, and electric car startup Faraday Future goes public with a $3.4 billion valuation. Alight's $7.3B Merger Blackstone-backed Alight Solutions, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, will go public at a $7.3 billion valuation by merging with a Weil-guided special purpose acquisition company led by financial services business person Bill Foley, the companies said Monday. The Kirkland & Ellis LLP team advising Alight includes tax partners Dean Shulman and Sehj Vather and associate Jake Jung. The Weil Gotshal & Manges...

