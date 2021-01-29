Samsung Dodges Galaxy S7 Water Resistance Class Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday threw out a proposed class action alleging that Samsung Electronics America Inc. falsely advertised its Galaxy S7 series of phones as water-resistant, saying the complaint doesn't meet pleading standards. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini dismissed the suit from Jill Clark, agreeing with Samsung that she couldn't meet the threshold requirements under the Class Action Fairness Act in her allegations that the Galaxy S7 line of phones wasn't as water-resistant as advertised. According to the order, while Clark adequately alleged that there were at least 100 putative class members, her complaint fails to establish...

