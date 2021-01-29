John Varvatos To Pay $1.8M In Clothing Allowance Bias Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Menswear clothing brand John Varvatos Enterprises Inc. will pay just under $1.8 million in damages over allegations it offered male sales professionals a significantly more valuable clothing allowance than women, according to a judgment finalized in New York federal court on Friday. The designer retailer faced accusations that it discriminated against women by offering men up to $12,000 a year to buy John Varvatos clothes to wear on the sales floor, while their female counterparts were only given a 50% discount at the brand's sister clothing store, AllSaints, where clothes are markedly cheaper. A class of dozens of women who worked...

