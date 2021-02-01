Lawmakers Question NSA On Cold Case Amid Vast Gov't Hack

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A group of congressional Democrats has urged the National Security Agency to explain how it responded to a years-old hack of a government contractor, an event that bears similarities to a recently discovered hacking campaign targeting federal agencies. In a letter sent Thursday, 10 Democrats in the Senate and House, led by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., urged the NSA to answer a series of questions about the hacking of Juniper Networks. The California-based maker of network products disclosed in 2015 that an unauthorized party had inserted malicious software into an update of its popular NetScreen software, used by numerous U.S. government agencies and businesses. ...

