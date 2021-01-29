9th Circ. Asked To Dismantle Truckers' Fixed-Fee Pay Spat

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Xpress Inc. has asked the Ninth Circuit to dismantle a certified class action alleging it shorted truck drivers' minimum wages by not paying for nondriving or off-duty time, saying its piece-rate pay system properly compensates drivers under California law. U.S. Xpress, a motor carrier that provides freight hauling and delivery services, contends in an answering brief that a California district court should've dumped all of lead plaintiff Anthony Ayala's claims last year, instead of preserving some of them for trial and declining to decertify a class of more than 1,000 Golden State truck drivers challenging U.S. Xpress' practice of paying...

