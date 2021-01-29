Trump Ally Atty Lin Wood Says No To Mental Health Exam

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Conservative firebrand L. Lin Wood on Friday suggested the State Bar of Georgia has asked him to take a mental health exam in what would be the latest blowback for the attorney over a series of increasingly bizarre comments culminating in calls for former Vice President Mike Pence to be killed. Georgia attorney Lin Wood has been one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Wood alluded to the episode Friday afternoon on the Telegram app, which Wood uses to communicate with his followers after being recently kicked off Twitter, Facebook and most other mainstream social media platforms....

