3rd Circ. Sinks Worker's Race Bias Suit Against US Navy

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit won't revive a Black contractor's lawsuit claiming the U.S. Navy's logistics unit denied him the opportunities given to other civilian workers and fired him because of his race, ruling on Friday that he couldn't show non-Black employees got better treatment. A three-judge panel upheld a Pennsylvania federal court's March decision to grant the Navy summary judgment in George Smith's suit alleging he experienced discrimination while working at the Navy Supply Systems Command. The appeals judges said Smith used flawed examples of white workers getting better training or more leniency at work, and he couldn't surmount the Navy's argument...

