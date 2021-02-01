VA Medical Facility Lease Wrongly Decided, GAO Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office agreed with a construction firm that the government's award of a facility development contract was defective because officials did not conduct meaningful discussions, but the GAO did not ultimately recommend canceling the contract. General counsel Thomas H. Armstrong wrote in an opinion released Friday that the procurement process by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs should have included more substantive engagement about the offerors' proposals, including any errors that would have needed correction. "Where discussions have occurred, they must be meaningful; that is, they must lead the offeror into those areas of its proposal that require...

