Brand Battles: Delta Takes On Marriott Over Same-Name Hotel

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Delta Air Lines is fighting to block Marriott International's trademark application for its Delta chain of hotels — plus two other cases you need to know. 'Delta' Fight Takes Flight Delta went to the board on Jan. 26 to oppose Marriott's application to register "Delta Hotels by Marriott Residences" as a trademark for real estate services relating to properties used for hotels, long-term lodging facilities and more. Noting that both companies have ties to the travel industry, the airline company said Marriott's application was "so similar" to...

