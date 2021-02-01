Rival Firm Denies Poaching Girardi Keese Clients

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- California plaintiffs firm Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo LLP has hit back against claims by the bankruptcy trustee for Girardi Keese that ACTS has been poaching the troubled firm's clients, calling those "fabricated allegations" counterproductive and warning failure to proceed cautiously could inject even more chaos into an already messy situation. In an opposition brief filed Friday, the ACTS firm criticized Girardi Keese's Chapter 7 trustee Elissa Miller for rushing to conclusions and accusing ACTS of wrongdoing, even as she signed a client-sharing agreement with the rival Frantz Law Group before even hearing ACTS out. Miller "has accepted the statements and representations...

