Real Estate Rumors: Comerica Bank, Thor, Prologis

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Comerica Bank has loaned $18.2 million to Protea Capital Partners for a Boca Raton, Florida, senior living project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The loan is for 22501 Boca Rio Road, where Protea Capital is building a 116-bed, 94,000-square-foot project on 6.1 acres, according to the report. Apollo Global Management has loaned $76 million for a Brooklyn warehouse project that's preleased to Amazon.com Inc., Commercial Observer reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Thor Equities is for 280 Richard St., which is slated to have 130,200 square feet of distribution space as well as...

