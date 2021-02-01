Attys For Clean Fuel Investors Request Quarter Of $1.7M Deal

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- A shareholder in Taronis Technologies Inc. wants an Arizona federal court to finalize a $1.7 million deal to resolve class claims that the company lied to investors about cinching a lucrative contract with San Diego, with a quarter of the settlement going toward attorney fees. Lead plaintiff Kui Zhu urged the court Friday to grant final approval to the settlement and also grant final certification — for purposes of the deal — to a class that is estimated to include thousands of stockholders. If granted final approval, the settlement would end the suit accusing energy technology company Taronis of misleading investors by issuing...

