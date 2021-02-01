Mass. Top Court Suggests Barstool Didn't Secretly Tape Mayor

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court suggested during arguments Monday that a Barstool Sports podcast host did not violate the state's wiretap law when he pretended to be a Boston Globe reporter to score an interview with the mayor of Somerville. The Supreme Judicial Court zoned in on the language of Massachusetts' 1968 wiretap law, which prohibits secret recordings by someone other than the party who was given the green light to record. Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone claims Barstool host Kirk Minihane duped him by claiming to be someone else. But the top court noted that both aspects of the wiretap law must...

