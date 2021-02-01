NJ Casino Officials Must Face Ex-GC's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday refused to toss an Atlantic City casino's former general counsel's whistleblower and discrimination claims that two members of its audit committee took part in firing her for objecting to the submission of false information to state regulators, finding they exerted at least "some indirect control" over her. In denying a dismissal motion from audit committee members Cory Morowitz and Fred DeVesa, Superior Court Judge Stanley L. Bergman Jr. rejected their argument that they lacked authority over Loretta Pickus, a former senior vice president of Ocean Casino Resort. The committee fell within the definition of...

