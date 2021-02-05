UK High Court Imparts GDPR Risk Insight For US Companies

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- On Jan. 15, the High Court of England and Wales issued a decision in Soriano v. Forensic News LLC[1] interpreting and applying Article 3 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation — the provision that gives the EU's strict data protection law its extraterritorial reach and sets it apart from similar laws around the globe. Despite the fact that we are approaching three years since the GDPR took effect, until Soriano, no data protection authority or court had seemingly been called on to interpret Article 3, leaving non-EU/U.K. businesses with only limited, pre-GDPR, authority to consult when assessing whether and when...

