Game Controller Co. Wins $4M In 1st Zoom Patent Jury Trial

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Washington federal jury awarded just over $4 million on Monday to a game controller maker in the nation's first Zoom patent jury trial, finding that Valve Corp. willfully infringed a controller patent. After a weeklong trial, the jury found that Valve infringed all seven patent claims at issue and said the infringement was willful. The latter finding means a court may later increase the damages amount to as much as triple the royalties awarded. Plaintiff Ironburg Inventions Ltd., the IP-holding arm of controller maker SCUF, told the eight-member jury that Valve was aware of the infringement dating back to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS