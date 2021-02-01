Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Game Controller Co. Wins $4M In 1st Zoom Patent Jury Trial

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Washington federal jury awarded just over $4 million on Monday to a game controller maker in the nation's first Zoom patent jury trial, finding that Valve Corp. willfully infringed a controller patent.

After a weeklong trial, the jury found that Valve infringed all seven patent claims at issue and said the infringement was willful. The latter finding means a court may later increase the damages amount to as much as triple the royalties awarded.

Plaintiff Ironburg Inventions Ltd., the IP-holding arm of controller maker SCUF, told the eight-member jury that Valve was aware of the infringement dating back to the...

