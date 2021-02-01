Insurer Freed From Covering Tattoo Supply Co.'s Injury Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Monday that Nautilus Insurance Co. is not required to cover a tattoo shop supply company in a personal injury suit because the alleged incident took place in New Jersey and the supplier's insurance only covers occurrences at its location in Brooklyn, New York. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty tossed the suit, holding that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify FYT Supplies Inc. in the underlying suit because the policy's "limitation of coverage endorsement" expressly bars injuries sustained outside of FYT's Brooklyn premises. The tattoo equipment supplier has tried to argue that another provision...

