2nd Circ. Hands American Air Win In Pilot Seniority Perks Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel handed a victory to American Airlines and its pilots' union on Monday in a fight over certain pilots' entitlement to seniority benefits after the airline's 2011 bankruptcy, upholding New York federal court rulings that threw out the pilots' suit. The three-judge panel ruled that two New York federal courts — the district court and the bankruptcy court — were correct to toss litigation accusing American and the Allied Pilots Association of conspiring to cost a group of former Trans World Airlines pilots their seniority perks during an arbitration stemming from American's bankruptcy. "We affirm the dismissals of...

