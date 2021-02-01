Akerman Hooked With $1M Suit Over Bad Advice To Landlord

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP cost a seafood restaurant chain over $1 million in damages after providing bad advice amid a lease dispute, the former client contended Monday in Texas state court. Landry's Seafood House Florida Inc. alleges that attorneys with Akerman signed off on actions in the underlying lease dispute that led the restaurant chain to give inadequate legal notice to certain individuals who had made guarantee obligations to the company, according to the petition filed by the landlord in Harris County District Court. Akerman had advised Landry's that a default notice sent as a demand letter was sufficient notice before moving forward with a...

