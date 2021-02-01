Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Wary Of Racetrack's Injury In Wynn RICO Case

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel asked the former owner of the shuttered Suffolk Downs racetrack Monday whether the company was too far removed from the competition for a Massachusetts casino license to claim that it was injured when Wynn Resorts Ltd. was awarded the bid. 

During oral arguments, an attorney for Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC sought to revive a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations lawsuit against Wynn Resorts, its executives and the company that owned the land for the $1.6 billion gaming project in Everett, Massachusetts, in which Sterling Suffolk claims Wynn's racketeering cost it "well over $1 billion."

Circuit Judge Sandra L....

