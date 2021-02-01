1st Circ. Wary Of Racetrack's Injury In Wynn RICO Case

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel asked the former owner of the shuttered Suffolk Downs racetrack Monday whether the company was too far removed from the competition for a Massachusetts casino license to claim that it was injured when Wynn Resorts Ltd. was awarded the bid. During oral arguments, an attorney for Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC sought to revive a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations lawsuit against Wynn Resorts, its executives and the company that owned the land for the $1.6 billion gaming project in Everett, Massachusetts, in which Sterling Suffolk claims Wynn's racketeering cost it "well over $1 billion." Circuit Judge Sandra L....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS